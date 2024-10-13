'Safety of peacekeepers must be ensured...' India expresses concerns amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon

India has raised concerns about the safety of its peacekeepers following an Israeli strike along the Blue Line, the tense border between Lebanon and Israel, which injured two UN peacekeepers. As a major troop contributor to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), India emphasized the importance of safeguarding peacekeepers in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

New Delhi: India has voiced concerns for the safety of its peacekeepers after a recent incident along the Blue Line, the disputed border between Lebanon and Israel. During an Israeli strike targeting Hezbollah, two United Nations peacekeepers were injured. The Blue Line, established in the 1970s, has been a source of tension for decades. India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has backed the joint statement from the 34 nations that provide troops to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

As a significant contributor of troops, India stressed the critical need to prioritize the safety and protection of peacekeepers in line with the current UN Security Council resolutions.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said, "As a major Troop Contributing Country, India aligns itself fully with the joint statement issued by the 34 UNIFIL troop contributing countries. Safety and security of peacekeepers are of paramount importance and must be ensured in accordance with extant UNSC Resolutions."

The United Nations Security Council created UNIFIL, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, in response to Israel's "invasion" of Lebanese territory. Since its establishment in 1978, UNIFIL has operated along the "Blue Line," the boundary between Lebanon and Israel. In August, the UN Security Council renewed the mission's mandate for another year, ensuring that peacekeepers would remain active in the region.

The Ministry of external affairs said, "We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely. Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate."

"Earlier today (Friday), IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon identified an immediate threat against them. The soldiers responded with fire toward the threat. An initial examination indicates that during the incident, a hit was identified on a @UNIFIL_post, located approximately 50 meters from the source of the threat, resulting in the injury of two UNIFIL personnel," IDF had said on X.

Addressing the situation directly, Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stated that UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon have chosen to remain at their posts near the border. This decision comes despite the recent injuries suffered by five of their personnel and the damage to their facilities due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

