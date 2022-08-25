Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING video: Did this pilot grab glimpse of UFOs? Are aliens and UFOs real? WATCH HERE

    The latest viral video reportedly featuring UFOs has evoked conflicting emotions and reactions on social media, and fans may need to reconsider their views on aliens.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    Reports of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have frequently agitated the social media ecosystem. An airline pilot has taken a video of the same object and claims it is a UFO. According to reports, the pilot shot the footage while flying over the Pacific Ocean at the height of about 40,000 feet. 

    Surprisingly, the video quickly went viral, reigniting the years-long debate about the existence and presence of 'extraterrestrial life,' often known as 'aliens.'

    In the footage, a fleet of UFOs flew in a well-integrated formation just a few feet away from the airliner. Surprisingly, social media users have had conflicting reactions to the video, and people may need to reconsider their attitude toward aliens. 

    Netizens have developed their own theories, some of which are just amusing. While some speculated that it might be a fleet of UFOs, others speculated that it could be a reflection of the control panel or lights from gadgets within the plane itself.

    Earlier this month, NASA scientists urged the scientific community to create a new framework to contextualise results relevant to the hunt for life.

    As military pilots see more unidentified flying objects (UFOs), Congress recently enacted several significant changes to the definition of "UFO." The explosive inference that some UFOs have non-human origins is one of them.

    According to The Hill, the updated definition of "UFO" includes "transmedium" objects that "transition between space and the atmosphere, or between the atmosphere and bodies of water."

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 2:33 PM IST
