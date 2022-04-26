Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mother of the year': This video will send chills down your spine

    Jofra Archer shared a chilling video of a mother barely saving her kid from a horrible highway accident. He labelled her 'Mother of the year'.

    Mother of the year: This Jofra Archer video will send chills down your spine-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 8:57 PM IST

    Road safety has been a lifelong topic. While accidents keep occurring quite often, some fortunate ones make lucky escapes. In a recent video that went viral, a family is riding on a scooter with the mother and kid seated in the back. However, a car from behind edges past them as the driver loses the scooter's balance.

    As the scooter momentarily skids, the woman and the kid fall off before the man riding the scooter gains control. While they fall on the busy highway, they happen to be near the lane of the vehicles coming from the opposite end. At the same time, a truck is seen arriving at a considerable speed from the other end.

    ALSO WATCH: Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    In a bone-chilling moment, the mother and the kid manage to make a lucky escape, missing the truck's wheels by inches. The mother is seen collecting her kid at the stroke of time and getting out of harm's way, while the man watches behind to see what happened as he halts his scooter. English pacer Jofra Archer shared the video and captioned it, "Mother of the year".

    Luck was indeed on the lady and the kid's side, as both happen to be safe, while their mental state following the lucky escape remains unknown. Meanwhile, it seems like Archer needs a similar amount of luck in his cricketing career. Injuries of late have plagued him, as he is missing out on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), having been owned by record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹8 crore during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 9:02 PM IST
