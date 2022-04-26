Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

A shocking video has emerged from Andhra Pradesh where the poverty-stricken father has to carry his deceased child's body home on a bike for 90 kilometres to perform his last rites after failing to get an ambulance.

A shocking video has emerged from Andhra Pradesh where the poverty-stricken father has to carry his deceased child's body home on a bike for 90 kilometres to perform his last rites after failing to get an ambulance.

The gut-wrenching video was shared by Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu on Twitter.

Naidu said, "My heart aches for innocent little Jesava, who died at Tirupati's Ruia hospital. His father pleaded with authorities to arrange an ambulance, but that vehicle never came. With mortuary vans lying in utter neglect, private ambulance providers asked a fortune to take the child home for final rites."

The TDP chief slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the crumbling health infrastructure in the state.

"The poverty-stricken father had no option but to carry his child on a bike for 90 km. This heart-wrenching tragedy is a reflection of the state of healthcare infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh which is crumbling under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration," he added.

The video exposes the recent claims made by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister about the changes brought about by the government in areas like medicine as historic.

The plight of the family has prompted many on social media to urge the Jagan government to take immediate remedial measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the state.