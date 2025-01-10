Kalki Koechlin’s top 7 saree looks you must try

Entertainment
Kalki Koechlin stuns in a dual-shaded saree with a one-shoulder blouse. The bottom is plain, while the pallu is black and shimmery, perfect for a farewell.
This sky blue floral saree paired with a halter neck blouse creates a classic look, perfect for young women.
A black shimmery saree with a V-neck blouse creates a gorgeous look, ideal for cocktail parties when paired with red lipstick.
This off-white cotton saree with leaf prints is suitable for office or regular wear. Add a strappy blouse for a bold touch.
Kalki styles a pink silk saree with a wired blouse and a black belt for a modern twist.
Kalki pairs a black embroidered strappy saree with a bralette blouse, an affordable yet stylish option.
Kalki looks beautiful in this floral print cotton silk saree paired with a traditional blouse.
