Entertainment

Kalki Koechlin’s top 7 saree looks you must try

1. Black & Brown Georgette Saree with One-Shoulder Blouse

Kalki Koechlin stuns in a dual-shaded saree with a one-shoulder blouse. The bottom is plain, while the pallu is black and shimmery, perfect for a farewell.

2. Floral Print Sky Blue Saree with Halter Neck Blouse

This sky blue floral saree paired with a halter neck blouse creates a classic look, perfect for young women.

3. Black Shimmery Saree

A black shimmery saree with a V-neck blouse creates a gorgeous look, ideal for cocktail parties when paired with red lipstick.

4. Leaf Print White Cotton Saree

This off-white cotton saree with leaf prints is suitable for office or regular wear. Add a strappy blouse for a bold touch.

5. Pink Silk Saree with Belt

Kalki styles a pink silk saree with a wired blouse and a black belt for a modern twist.

6. Black Embroidered Saree with Bralette Blouse

Kalki pairs a black embroidered strappy saree with a bralette blouse, an affordable yet stylish option.

7. Floral Print Cotton Silk Saree

Kalki looks beautiful in this floral print cotton silk saree paired with a traditional blouse.

(PHOTOS) A sneak peak into Drashti Dhami's luxurious Mumbai home

War 2 to Coolie: 4 movies set for Independence Day Box-office clash

Hrithik Roshan Net worth: Check assets, cars, luxurious home of star

(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri Inspired Saree Looks for Makar Sankranti