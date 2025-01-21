Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

In this exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma, Kho Kho World Cup 2025 coach Ashwani Sharma speaks about the victory of the Indian team in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. Coach Sharma reflects on the team's exceptional performance and confidently predicts that India will clinch at least two gold medals after the sport is added in Olympics. Coach also answered if India will be once again led by him at the Birmingham 2027 Edition. Watch.

Recent Videos

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Video Top Stories

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers
Entertainment

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab
Entertainment

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18
Entertainment

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Lifts the Coveted Trophy, Beats Vivian DSena
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Lifts the Coveted Trophy, Beats Vivian DSena

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Must See

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH
World News

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?
India News

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers
Entertainment

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers