Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

In this exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma, Kho Kho World Cup 2025 coach Ashwani Sharma speaks about the victory of the Indian team in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. Coach Sharma reflects on the team's exceptional performance and confidently predicts that India will clinch at least two gold medals after the sport is added in Olympics. Coach also answered if India will be once again led by him at the Birmingham 2027 Edition. Watch.