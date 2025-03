Bollywood’s rising star Triptii Dimri made headlines with her spiritual visit to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik! Dressed in a graceful chikankari kurta, she performed rituals and called the experience 'one for the soul.' Fans are loving her devotional side, as the temple is one of India’s 12 sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. With Dhadak 2 on the way, her spiritual start is winning hearts!