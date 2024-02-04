Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Raaj Kumar Bothra, who overcame ampullary carcinoma, emphasizes that the strength of optimism is a powerful weapon. Let's take a look at the indomitable spirit that has defined his own inspiring journey.

    While people were rejoicing in the festival of lights on Diwali day in November 2021, Bengaluru resident Raaj Kumar Bothra faced personal darkness as he received a diagnosis of ampullary carcinoma on that very day. The 67-year-old retired businessman, already grappling with the recent loss of his son to cancer, embarked on a challenging journey of treatment and resilience.

    His son, 38-year-old Rishab Bothra, had succumbed to cholangiocarcinoma just 19 months prior in Edinburgh, Scotland. Undeterred by the devastating loss, Raaj Kumar Bothra sought medical guidance from a team of experts at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, including Dr Shabber Zaveri, Dr Nitin Yashas Murthy, and Dr Nagaraj Palankar.

    Facing physical and emotional challenges, Bothra underwent Whipple surgery to remove the malignant tumour from the head of the pancreas. The post-surgery period, including chemotherapy, proved to be an arduous ordeal, marked by intense pain and complications leading to significant weight loss. Despite the hardships, Bothra persevered.

    Regular PET scans became part of his routine, bringing a glimmer of hope with consecutive normal results. In June 2022, Bothra received the uplifting news of being declared cancer-free, marking a significant victory over the disease.

    Bothra's family has a history of battling cancer, with about nine members diagnosed since 1962. His late mother triumphed over breast cancer twice, and a genetic variant of BRCA1 has been identified as a potential contributing factor in the family's cancer struggles.

    In the face of adversity, Bothra became the epitome of optimism, channelling his experiences into two books. "Diary of a Roller Coaster" documents the names and stories of family members, including himself and Rishab, who fought against cancer. In "Rishab: A Memoir," he pays a heartfelt tribute to his late son, emphasizing the therapeutic nature of documenting his cancer journey through writing.

    In a message to others facing the battle against cancer, Raaj Kumar Bothra emphasizes the strength of optimism as a powerful weapon. He encourages fellow fighters to remain positive and confront challenges with bravery, showcasing the indomitable spirit that has defined his own inspiring journey.

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Top Stories

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG
    Entertainment

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]
    Entertainment

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Must See

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw
    India News

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)