    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Feb 26, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    It was yet another unconvincing outing for NorthEast United Fc (NEUFC) against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 101 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, NEUFC succumbed to a 2-3 defeat while it was already out of the semis contention. In the meantime, Jamil has backed his side to fair well next season.

    Following the defeat, Jamil said that all the NEUFC players had worked hard and had no problems with anyone. He affirmed that it had been a pleasure for him to guide the side and thanked the management for backing him at all times. However, he blamed himself for not delivering as expected and refrained from giving a proper answer over his future with the club.

    "Talking about next season, I never think about next season. Let this season finish. You may say we have only one match. Why not talk about it? The players we have signed and worked very hard. They got to experience. We should not release anybody because they got to experience, they will do well next year. If we bring new players, they also take time. We need quality players like Brown, Marcelinho, Zakaria when talking about foreign players. So, we need quality players and talking about Hernan (Santana) and (Pattrick) Flottmann also did a good job. Hernan played most of the matches. He was frank with the new technical director, which the management appointed and me. He worked very hard. He also has a good experience. Talking about Marco, he needs time because he is also one of the best players. Talking about foreigners, we have to wait and see. We will see," Jamil worded during the post-match press conference.

