North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Moniram Ronghang, a rubber farmer from Six Mile, Diphu in Karbi Anglong has been conferred the prestigious ‘Bharat Gaurav Award’ by the Bharat Vikas Sangam Samiti in Karnataka. He received the award on February 5 in a grand ceremony held at Karnataka. Upon his return to his village on Saturday, Moniram was warmly welcomed by locals. Speaking to the media, Moniram reportedly expressed his joy and gratitude for receiving the award. His journey to success is an inspiring one—he began rubber farming by taking a loan from a bank. Today, not only has he become self-reliant, but he has also provided employment to 30 families through his thriving rubber plantation.