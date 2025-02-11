North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 11, 2025, 9:02 PM IST

Moniram Ronghang, a rubber farmer from Six Mile, Diphu in Karbi Anglong has been conferred the prestigious ‘Bharat Gaurav Award’ by the Bharat Vikas Sangam Samiti in Karnataka. He received the award on February 5 in a grand ceremony held at Karnataka. Upon his return to his village on Saturday, Moniram was warmly welcomed by locals. Speaking to the media, Moniram reportedly expressed his joy and gratitude for receiving the award. His journey to success is an inspiring one—he began rubber farming by taking a loan from a bank. Today, not only has he become self-reliant, but he has also provided employment to 30 families through his thriving rubber plantation.

Recent Videos

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Massive Devotee Rush in AYODHYA After Maha Kumbh 2025

Massive Devotee Rush in AYODHYA After Maha Kumbh 2025

Video Top Stories

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy
Entertainment

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY
Entertainment

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY
Entertainment

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY

Cuteness Overload! Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Pics with Nephew RIVER
Entertainment

Cuteness Overload! Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Pics with Nephew RIVER

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!
Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...
Entertainment

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Brother Siddharth’s Grand Wedding; Stunning Looks, Nick & Malti’s Moments!
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Brother Siddharth’s Grand Wedding; Stunning Looks, Nick & Malti’s Moments!

Must See

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong
India News

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj
India News

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?
Video

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?