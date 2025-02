Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his family members, participated in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The Ambanis' presence added a touch of grandeur to the event, which attracts millions of devotees from around the world. The ritual is believed to cleanse one’s sins and bring spiritual blessings.