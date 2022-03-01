'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

Indian student Naveen SG, who was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, spoke to his parents around three hours before his death. This is what he told his family members.

Naveen's relative: Just go and put a flag (Indian) on the building. The building in which you are staying, just put a flag. The minister (Piyush Goyal) also says the same. You should not forget.

Naveen's father Shankarappa: Did you meet them in person (Embassy officials)? Did you get breakfast?

Naveen: Appa, will have breakfast around 10:30 am

Shankarappa: Who will get it?

Naveen: University people will only get it.

Shankarappa: How may people are there in the bunker?

Naveen: Some persons have left; many are still here

Shankarappa: How did you people get stuck?

Naveen: The situation was tough and seats were not available

Shankarappa: The situation is turning very critical

Naveen relative: You should display courage

Naveen: Ok, I will call you tomorrow

Shankarappa: Ok but just keep sending us messages

Naveen: Ok

Shankarappa: We are all very scared...

