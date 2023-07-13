Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    As the Yamuna River in Delhi surged to a record high on Thursday, one of the city's most renowned landmarks, the Red Fort, found itself submerged in floodwaters. The water level of the Yamuna reached an unprecedented 208.53 meters at 10 am, surpassing a 45-year-old record.

    In response to the escalating water levels and the consequent impact on normal life and traffic, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) swiftly deployed teams to assist in the affected areas. Three NDRF teams were stationed in central, east, and northeast Delhi, while two teams were deployed in southeast Delhi and one in the Shahdara area. The aim was to provide relief and aid to the affected areas grappling with the aftermath of the inundation caused by the rising waters of the Yamuna.

    “We are here to evaluate the flood situation and the need for law and order and policing element. We are assessing it. If the situation worsens, we have maintained holistic coordination and cooperation with the units of NDRF, local administration, and municipality. The ultimate goal is that people should not have any inconvenience. Our field formation is active on the ground. The entire Delhi Police force is working to tackle the current emergency situation," Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak said.

