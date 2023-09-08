G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina took place at the Indian leader's residence in New Delhi. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023. As the G20 president this year, India has extended invitations to Bangladesh as well as other non-member nations Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE to attend meetings and the summit as guests.

The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina took place at the Indian leader’s resident in the national capital.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said he was looking forward to bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. PM Modi is set to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

