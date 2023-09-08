Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina took place at the Indian leader's residence in New Delhi. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023. As the G20 president this year, India has extended invitations to Bangladesh as well as other non-member nations Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE to attend meetings and the summit as guests.

    The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina took place at the Indian leader’s resident in the national capital.

    Also Read | US President Joe Biden lands in India for historic G20 Summit 2023 (WATCH)

    Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more."

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said he was looking forward to bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. PM Modi is set to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

     

    Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Working with Indian Govt to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw
    India News

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt
    India News

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt
    India News

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"