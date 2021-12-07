India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

For movie buffs, for those who are into motor racing and dirt racing especially, here is 'Muddy', India's first film on mud race that will arrive in theatres on December 10. The experimental film is making headlines as it has debutants with director Dr Pragabal K and lead characters.

The director who has Ph.D in management studies, deeply researched about mud racing for two years and as there was no film in India made based on this race, he set his journey into deep woods in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and spent one year in location hunting and finalizing.

A shoot of 90 days was required for making the film and interestingly, there was no dupe and computer graphics used. The jeeps were taken to the top of the hill lock to ensure the audience get a real feeling of driving a jeep themselves, said the director. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and English.

Echoing similar sentiments, music director Ravi Basrur of KGF fame said that this movie is a visual treat with sound impact and will make the audience get the feel of being in the jeep and zipping into the woods.

Initially, when the makers of PK7 Production approached Ravi Basrur, he was in two minds as he felt Malayalam industry storytelling is a bit slow and he carefully crafted his music that may fit. But after his visit to Kochi and watching a few raw footage, he was surprised and agreed to take up the project.

The film has Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Amith Sivadas, Renji Panicker, Anusha Suresh and others in the film. In Karnataka, the film will be screened in 50 theatres.