  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly

    Harris, the United States' first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president, broke another record by becoming the country's first female President.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Nov 20, 2021, 8:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    When President Joe Biden temporarily handed authority to US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, she became the country's first female President. According to CNN, the power transfer occurred while Biden was under anaesthesia for a regular colonoscopy for one hour and 25 minutes. Harris, the United States' first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president, broke another record by becoming the country's first female President. She was set to go to Ohio later Friday, when Biden returned to his duties.

    According to Psaki, Harris worked from her West Wing office while Biden was under anaesthesia. On Friday morning, Biden talked with Harris and the White House Chief of Staff.
    Psaki stated on Twitter that the President was in good spirits and had resumed his responsibilities at the moment. He will remain at Walter Reed for the remainder of his regular checkup, he added.

    Also Read | US President Biden announces considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    According to CNN, Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning to receive his first regular yearly checkup since assuming office. At 10:10 a.m., Biden wrote letters to Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating that he would be unable to execute his duties while under anaesthesia, appointing Harris as acting president under the 25th Amendment.  Biden wrote them each another letter when the operation was completed, instructing them to continue their work.

    Official letters to Congress proclaiming the temporary transfer of power were sent at 10:10 am, according to the White House press office (1510 GMT). "The president resumed his responsibilities at 11:35 a.m." (1635 GMT), according to a statement from the White House. Biden is set to participate in the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey on Friday afternoon.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 8:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer's COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults-dnm

    FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults

    US President Biden announces considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing-dnm

    US President Biden announces considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution fetches $43 million crypto investors lose the bid gcw

    Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution fetches $43.2 million, crypto investors lose the bid

    US CDC issues level one advisory for india gcw

    US CDC issues ‘level one’ health advisory for Americans coming to India

    US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually today gcw

    US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping virtually today

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show

    Happy birthday Tusshar Kapoor: Here's what the actor had said once about his marriage plans

    Happy birthday Tusshar Kapoor: Here's what the actor had said once about his marriage plans

    English Premier Leagye, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 preview: Liverpool-Arsenal, Leicester City-Chelsea to create high intensity

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics drb

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareen Kapoor spotted with kids, Divya Khosla stuns in saree look; see pics

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win

    Recent Videos

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)-ayh

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon