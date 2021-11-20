US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly

Harris, the United States' first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president, broke another record by becoming the country's first female President.

When President Joe Biden temporarily handed authority to US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, she became the country's first female President. According to CNN, the power transfer occurred while Biden was under anaesthesia for a regular colonoscopy for one hour and 25 minutes. Harris, the United States' first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president, broke another record by becoming the country's first female President. She was set to go to Ohio later Friday, when Biden returned to his duties.

According to Psaki, Harris worked from her West Wing office while Biden was under anaesthesia. On Friday morning, Biden talked with Harris and the White House Chief of Staff.

Psaki stated on Twitter that the President was in good spirits and had resumed his responsibilities at the moment. He will remain at Walter Reed for the remainder of his regular checkup, he added.

According to CNN, Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday morning to receive his first regular yearly checkup since assuming office. At 10:10 a.m., Biden wrote letters to Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating that he would be unable to execute his duties while under anaesthesia, appointing Harris as acting president under the 25th Amendment. Biden wrote them each another letter when the operation was completed, instructing them to continue their work.

Official letters to Congress proclaiming the temporary transfer of power were sent at 10:10 am, according to the White House press office (1510 GMT). "The president resumed his responsibilities at 11:35 a.m." (1635 GMT), according to a statement from the White House. Biden is set to participate in the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey on Friday afternoon.