US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Controversy surrounds ChatGPT as the 2024 US Presidential Election nears, with accusations of liberal bias and promoting Vice President Kamala Harris while dismissing support for former President Donald Trump. 

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 6:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

There are only a few hours to go until the 2024 Presidential Election and a controversy surrounding ChatGPT has erupted. OpenAI's generative chatbot is accused of promoting Vice President Kamala Harris while dismissing requests to advocate for former President Donald Trump. Users claim the AI chatbot displays a liberal bias, sparking concerns about AI neutrality in politics.

Also Read: Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

As per a recent instance on social media, ChatGPT was asked to refine a tweet backing Kamala Harris and the chatbot highlighted her legal background and civil rights commitment. However, when asked to support Trump, the AI apologized and declined, fueling accusations of bias.

A 2023 University of East Anglia study found ChatGPT exhibited a noticeable bias, favouring left-leaning parties in political surveys. This raises concerns about AI's neutrality and political leanings.

While some users encounter bias, others report neutral interactions. 

The US election hangs in the balance, with Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes remaining crucial. Both candidates have intensified their campaigns, with Harris emphasizing unity and progress, while Trump promises a return to conservative values.

Also Read: US Elections 2024: Cardi B feels nervous ahead of Presidential poll results

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region dmn

Tropical storm Debby hurricane Florida: Flooding rain, strong winds in Southeast coast of US

Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report gcw

Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report

cricket T20 World Cup 2024: 180 years and counting; US vs Canada ready to rumble again osf

T20 World Cup 2024: 180 years and counting; US vs Canada ready to rumble again

Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

Russian fighter jet deploys flares near US MQ-9 Reaper drone, damages UAV (WATCH)

Bizarre Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics; see picture snt

Bizarre! Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics

Recent Stories

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

TMC Lakshmi Bhandar scheme set to increase monthly aid to Rs 2000? AJR

TMC's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme set to increase monthly aid to Rs 2000?

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon