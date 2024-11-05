Controversy surrounds ChatGPT as the 2024 US Presidential Election nears, with accusations of liberal bias and promoting Vice President Kamala Harris while dismissing support for former President Donald Trump.

There are only a few hours to go until the 2024 Presidential Election and a controversy surrounding ChatGPT has erupted. OpenAI's generative chatbot is accused of promoting Vice President Kamala Harris while dismissing requests to advocate for former President Donald Trump. Users claim the AI chatbot displays a liberal bias, sparking concerns about AI neutrality in politics.

As per a recent instance on social media, ChatGPT was asked to refine a tweet backing Kamala Harris and the chatbot highlighted her legal background and civil rights commitment. However, when asked to support Trump, the AI apologized and declined, fueling accusations of bias.

A 2023 University of East Anglia study found ChatGPT exhibited a noticeable bias, favouring left-leaning parties in political surveys. This raises concerns about AI's neutrality and political leanings.

While some users encounter bias, others report neutral interactions.

The US election hangs in the balance, with Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes remaining crucial. Both candidates have intensified their campaigns, with Harris emphasizing unity and progress, while Trump promises a return to conservative values.

