Man tells his dog "it's gonna be okay" as Pacific Palisades wildfire encircles residence (WATCH)

A devastating wildfire in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood forced tens of thousands to evacuate, with a two men and their dog seen trapped inside their flame-encircled home, as seen in a viral video.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

The devastating wildfire, fueled by Santa Ana winds, swept through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles and has forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes and left a trail of destruction in its wake. Amid this, a video showing two men and their dog trapped inside the home has gone viral. 

From this concerning video, widely shared on social media, it can be seen that the men and their dog are surrounded by massive flames. One of the men can be heard reassuring his dog, "It's gonna be okay," as he pets it. The video sparked widespread concern, with many calling for the men's safe evacuation.

“Get in the shower with the dogs and turn it on. That's the only idea I have. My heart breaks,” a user commented.

“Are they OK?” another user asked on X.

The person who posted the video later put the concerns to rest as confirmed the men and their dog were able to safely evacuate their property. “The dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property,” he posted on X.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a call for off-duty firefighters to assist with battling the blaze, which has been complicated by wind gusts of up to 97 kmph.

The Santa Ana windstorm is expected to intensify overnight, with isolated gusts potentially exceeding 160 kmph in the mountains and foothills. This wind event, combined with months of drought, has left the region vulnerable to further destruction.

Sheila Kelliher, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, recounted the horror and she said about the fires chewing up the hillside.

"These embers are blowing everywhere, and I'm just watching it chew up the hillside, and as it gets to each new patch of fuel it's just exploding," she said. As the fire continues to rage, authorities are probing the exact cause of the blaze. According to local media, several people suffered injuries, including burns to faces and hands.

