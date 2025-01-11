LA fire department issues new immediate evacuation order as Palisades fire expands amid health emergency

A new immediate evacuation order has been issued for the Palisades fire, affecting areas including Sunset Boulevard north to Encino Reservoir.

A massive flare-up has erupted prompting a new immediate evacuation order by the LA Fire Department at 7 pm local time on Friday for the Palisades fire, upgrading the previous evacuation warning. The affected areas include Sunset Boulevard north to Encino Reservoir and from the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon.

This development comes after US officials declared a public health emergency due to the California fires. The LA Department of Public Health has also declared a local health emergency, issuing a public health officer order in response to the widespread impacts of the ongoing fires and windstorm conditions. This order applies to all areas of Los Angeles County.

The department warns that the fires, along with strong winds, have severely affected air quality, releasing hazardous smoke and particulate matter. This poses immediate and long-term risks to public health. As a precaution, residents are advised to wear an N95 or P100 mask when going outside in smoky conditions for extended periods, especially in areas with heavy smoke or ash.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to evacuate immediately and follow the recommended evacuation routes. The city has set up evacuation centers and shelters, including the Westwood Recreation Center and the Pasadena Convention Center.

The fire has burned at least 21,317 acres with only 8% containment. Also, deaths of at least 11 people have been confirmed so far.

