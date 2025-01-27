Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve

Colombia has backed down and agreed to accept repatriated citizens on US military flights after President Trump threatened major sanctions, including 25% tariffs on Colombian goods.

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 9:32 AM IST

Washington: Hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose major sanctions on the country, Colombia has backed down and agreed to accept its repatriated citizens on US military flights.  

Also Read: Setback for Yunus-led govt in Bangladesh as US freezes foreign aid for 90 days

According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the Colombian government has agreed to all of Trump's terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all Colombian nationals deported from the US, without limitation or delay. This means that Colombia will now allow US military aircraft to transport deportees back to the country.

In response to Colombia's initial refusal, Trump had ordered 25% tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would have increased to 50% in one week. However, Leavitt announced that these tariff orders will be held in reserve and not signed, for now.

Despite this, Trump will maintain visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections of goods from the country until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned. This move is seen as a way to ensure that Colombia follows through on its agreement.
 

Colombian government is yet to respond on the matter.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced retaliatory measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions, and travel bans, after the country refused to accept two US military aircraft carrying deported migrants. 

Along with emergency tariffs on all Colombian goods entering the US, a travel ban and visa revocations was  also threatened to be imposed on Colombian government officials and allies. Additionally, the US said it will impose emergency Treasury, banking, and financial sanctions will be implemented, along with enhanced border inspections for Colombian nationals and cargo.

"We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!," Trump wrote on Truth Social adding that this is just the beginning.

Colombia's refusal to accept the flights follows a similar decision by Mexico, which also refused a US military aircraft carrying migrants. Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the practice, stating that migrants should be treated with dignity and respect, not as criminals. Petro also pointed out that there are 15,660 Americans without proper immigration status in Colombia.

Also Read: Joe Biden briefly removed from 'US Presidents' search results on Google; tech giant responds

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump administration imposes sanctions, tariffs and sanctions on Colombia for refusing US deportation flights dmn

Trump administration imposes sanctions, tariffs and travel ban on Colombia for refusing US deportation flights

US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India dmn

US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Los Angeles wildfires: 50,000 evacuated as Hughes fire ravages 5,000 acres near Castaic lake vkp

Los Angeles wildfires: 50,000 evacuated as Hughes fire ravages 5,000 acres near Castaic lake

Finalise Ukraine deal or face tariffs, sanctions: Trump's BIG warning for Russia's Putin; read post snt

Finalise Ukraine deal or face tariffs, sanctions: Trump's BIG warning for Russia's Putin; read post

Trump administration cancels travel plans for thousands of refugees cleared to resettle in US dmn

Trump administration cancels travel plans for thousands of refugees cleared to resettle in US

Recent Stories

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema GHATIA Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment RBA

Anurag Kashyap labels Bengali cinema ‘GHATIA', Parambrata Chatterjee reacts to filmmaker's comment

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features

Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya dances with fan at movie screening; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

AT&T To Release Q4 Results Monday After Rival Verizon’s Outperformance: Retail Nervy Ahead Of Report

February 2025 bank holidays: Recharge yourself with long weekends AJR

February 2025 bank holidays: Recharge yourself with long weekends

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon