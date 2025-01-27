Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve

Colombia has backed down and agreed to accept repatriated citizens on US military flights after President Trump threatened major sanctions, including 25% tariffs on Colombian goods.

According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the Colombian government has agreed to all of Trump's terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all Colombian nationals deported from the US, without limitation or delay. This means that Colombia will now allow US military aircraft to transport deportees back to the country.

In response to Colombia's initial refusal, Trump had ordered 25% tariffs on all Colombian incoming goods, which would have increased to 50% in one week. However, Leavitt announced that these tariff orders will be held in reserve and not signed, for now.

Despite this, Trump will maintain visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections of goods from the country until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned. This move is seen as a way to ensure that Colombia follows through on its agreement.



Colombian government is yet to respond on the matter.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced retaliatory measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions, and travel bans, after the country refused to accept two US military aircraft carrying deported migrants.

Along with emergency tariffs on all Colombian goods entering the US, a travel ban and visa revocations was also threatened to be imposed on Colombian government officials and allies. Additionally, the US said it will impose emergency Treasury, banking, and financial sanctions will be implemented, along with enhanced border inspections for Colombian nationals and cargo.

"We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!," Trump wrote on Truth Social adding that this is just the beginning.

Colombia's refusal to accept the flights follows a similar decision by Mexico, which also refused a US military aircraft carrying migrants. Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the practice, stating that migrants should be treated with dignity and respect, not as criminals. Petro also pointed out that there are 15,660 Americans without proper immigration status in Colombia.

