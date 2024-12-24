American Airlines grounds all flights on Christmas Eve due to 'technical error'

American Airlines grounded all flights due to a technical issue on Christmas Eve, sparking travel chaos and criticism on social media, months after a similar IT system failure in July.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

Amid a busy Christmas Eve, American Airlines grounded all its flights which is said to be due to a technical issue. The airline said they are trying to fix the issue as soon as possible.

"Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,"  the airline said in a statement.

Replying to a passenger query on X, the airliner said, "An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time". 

The nationwide ground stop for all the flights of American Airlines during the busiest time of the year has sparked a holiday travel chaos with many criticizing the airliner on social media.

Sharing the news, a user captioned, "American Airlines is a joke". "The “technical issue” is using American Airlines for travel. Worst travel experiences in life," said another user on X.

The fresh development comes months after American Airlines faced significant disruptions, grounding all its flights due to an IT system failure on July 19. This incident was similar to the new one, where a faulty software update from cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike caused a system crash.

The July 19 incident had far-reaching consequences, affecting not only American Airlines but also other carriers, including Delta Airlines. The resulting disruptions led to a substantial number of flight delays and cancellations worldwide, with over 42,000 flights delayed and more than 4,700 flights cancelled.

