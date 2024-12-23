Passengers on Surat-Bangkok flight run out of liquor, drink 15 litre alcohol worth Rs 1.80 lakh

Passengers on a Surat to Bangkok flight reportedly consumed all alcohol onboard, along with all the snacks, during the four-hour journey. A video circulating online shows passengers with empty bottles, but no official statement has been released.

First Published Dec 23, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Air India Express' inaugural 4-hour flight from Surat in Gujarat to Thailand capital Bangkok saw good sales of liquor onboard, with some passengers claiming the stock ran out. Passengers on a flight from Surat to Bangkok allegedly drank all of the booze during the four-hour trip. According to a Gujarat Samachar newspaper, the approximately 300 passengers on board consumed 15 liters of alcohol, valued at almost Rs 1.80 lakh. The passengers consumed all of the goodies, including the well-known Gujarati delicacies Khaman and Thepla, in addition to the booze.

The passengers on the airplane are shown displaying empty booze bottles in a video that was uploaded on X. "Flights from Surat to Bangkok began today. 15 liters of alcohol were consumed by passengers throughout the journey, and the booze ran out before the aircraft even arrived in Bangkok. During the 4-hour trip, 300 people drank Rs 1.8 lakhs worth of booze. They even consumed every nibble," the caption on the photo stated.

However, no formal declaration about the consumption of all the food and drinks on board has been released.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft on Friday, had 175 passengers and six crew members onboard. The passenger capacity of the plane is 176.  According to the officials, generally, a passenger is not served more than 100 ml of liquor during a flight.

The airline offers five types of liquor onboard. A 50 ml of Chivas Regal is priced at Rs 600 while 50 ml each of Red Label, Bacardi White Rum and Beefeater Gin cost Rs 400. It also offers 330 ml Bira Lager for Rs 400. When it comes to food, passengers can either pre-book or buy during the flight.

Since the state's creation in 1960, alcohol sales and usage have been outlawed in Gujarat.

