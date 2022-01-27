Daughters discover dad’s body buried in shallow grave with ‘hands cut off’, toes protruding from ground

The children saw Tomasz Dembler’s toes protruding from the ground on April 12. He was later discovered to have horrific injuries including cuts to his lips and mouth, severe bruising to his head, and all over his back and chest.

Two daughters had a frightening experience during their picnic when they found their dad buried in a shallow grave after they spotted his toes popping through the soil. Tomasz Dembler, 39, was discovered near Flatts Lane Country Park in Normanby, Middlesbrough after having his hands cut off before he died.

A postmortem found it is likely the father had been repeatedly kicked and stamped on, while pressure from his attacker’s arm may have caused harm to his neck.

According to mirror.co.uk, five people are standing trial accused of the 39-year-old dad from Middlesbrough's murder. On Monday, the court heard that a Home Office pathologist’s report found that Dembler’s injuries would likely have impaired the use of his lower body. The report found hypostasis had set in before Dembler was buried, and that his hands were probably cut off after he had died.

Prosecutor Peter Makepeace QC told Teeside Crown Court that it was a ‘miracle’ the remains of the Polish national were ever discovered.

Makepeace said, “If those girls had not been so far off the beaten track and seen the toes protruding from the ground, that body may have laid undiscovered forever.”

Five people are accused of murdering the 39-year-old – Zbigniew Pawlowski, 41, Rafal Chmielewski, 37, Adam Czerwinski, 45, Tomasz Reczycki, 37, and Monika Solerska, 37. However, all deny the allegations, with some of the accused blaming each other.

The prosecution said Tomasz was killed in the hours after 3.35 am (local time) on Sunday March 21. It happened after he told a friend on the phone that he couldn’t pick her up as he was at a party in Middlesbrough.