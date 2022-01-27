  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daughters discover dad’s body buried in shallow grave with ‘hands cut off’, toes protruding from ground

    The children saw Tomasz Dembler’s toes protruding from the ground on April 12. He was later discovered to have horrific injuries including cuts to his lips and mouth, severe bruising to his head, and all over his back and chest.
     

    Daughters discover dad's body buried in shallow grave with hands cut off, toes protruding from ground-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    North Yorkshire, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Two daughters had a frightening experience during their picnic when they found their dad buried in a shallow grave after they spotted his toes popping through the soil. Tomasz Dembler, 39, was discovered near Flatts Lane Country Park in Normanby, Middlesbrough after having his hands cut off before he died.

    The children saw Tomasz Dembler’s toes protruding from the ground on April 12. He was later discovered to have horrific injuries including cuts to his lips and mouth, severe bruising to his head, and all over his back and chest.

    A postmortem found it is likely the father had been repeatedly kicked and stamped on, while pressure from his attacker’s arm may have caused harm to his neck.

    According to mirror.co.uk, five people are standing trial accused of the 39-year-old dad from Middlesbrough's murder. On Monday, the court heard that a Home Office pathologist’s report found that Dembler’s injuries would likely have impaired the use of his lower body. The report found hypostasis had set in before Dembler was buried, and that his hands were probably cut off after he had died.

    Also read: Brute kicks girlfriend’s face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo

    Prosecutor Peter Makepeace QC told Teeside Crown Court that it was a ‘miracle’ the remains of the Polish national were ever discovered.

    Makepeace said, “If those girls had not been so far off the beaten track and seen the toes protruding from the ground, that body may have laid undiscovered forever.”

    Five people are accused of murdering the 39-year-old – Zbigniew Pawlowski, 41, Rafal Chmielewski, 37, Adam Czerwinski, 45, Tomasz Reczycki, 37, and Monika Solerska, 37. However, all deny the allegations, with some of the accused blaming each other.

    The prosecution said Tomasz was killed in the hours after 3.35 am (local time) on Sunday March 21. It happened after he told a friend on the phone that he couldn’t pick her up as he was at a party in Middlesbrough.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street gcw

    UK Police to probe lockdown parties at Downing Street

    Brute kicks girlfriend's face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo-dnm

    Brute kicks girlfriend’s face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare-dnm

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App offers healthier food choices gcw

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

    Recent Stories

    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know RCB

    Are Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott having another baby girl? Here's what we know

    Tatas likely to takeover Air India on January 28, to introduce first change from today-dnm

    Tatas likely to takeover Air India on January 28, to introduce first change from today

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Expelled Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay likely to join BJP on January 27

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Expelled Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay likely to join BJP on January 27

    PM Narendra Modi to virtually host first India-Central Asia Summit on January 27 - ADT

    PM Narendra Modi to virtually host first India-Central Asia Summit on January 27

    Rahul Gandhi blames Twitter for limiting his followers amid Modi government pressure-dnm

    Rahul Gandhi blames Twitter for ‘limiting’ his followers amid ‘Modi government pressure’

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon