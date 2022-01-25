Brute kicks girlfriend’s face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo

Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced Flynn to four years behind bars with an additional year on license, saying: “You have relevant prior convictions.”

A thug subjected his girlfriend to a terrifying assault after she said she found her former boyfriend more attractive than footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Ross Flynn, the accused, slammed her after a conversation came up about the Portuguese Manchester United striker when the couple got home after a night out.

The victim, who said she did not find the heart-throb, who captains his national team, attractive, suffered a series of painful blows.

Newcastle Crown Court docket heard Flynn, who has now been branded a “very prime possibility” to long term companions, used to be arrested and launched on bail however attacked the similar girl once more not up to two months later.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad mentioned that the pair started living together from Last February as soon as they got together.

According to mirror.co.uk report, “She describes a violent and volatile relationship,” Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said. She states throughout the relationship the defendant was extremely controlling and angry.

“When she would go out drinking with the defendant, she would have to be aware of who she was talking with or he would get extremely angry and accuse her of cheating.”

The report further stated, the court heard after a night at the pub on June 14 the couple were watching football videos when Flynn asked, “Are you more attracted to Cristiano Ronaldo or your ex-partner?”

The 31-year-old became angry when the victim replied saying her deceased ex and punched her to the left side of her jaw.

Ahmad added: “She felt three or four extremely hard punches to the back of the head causing immediate pain.” The defendant said, “Shut the f*** up and get to sleep or you know what will happen.”

The victim contacted police and told them during a conversation, which was captured on body video as she sat bruised and upset on the bed: “He asked who is more handsome, Cristiano Ronaldo or your ex.”

“My ex before him committed suicide and I said that I don’t find Cristiano Ronaldo attractive, so I said my ex. He started hitting me. He said, "how dare you say that your ex is more handsome than Cristiano Ronaldo, that means I’m not more handsome than your ex.”

Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced Flynn to four years behind bars with an additional year on license, saying: “You have relevant prior convictions.”

The victim suffered a fracture and deviation to her nasal bone as well as bruising, cuts, and swelling.

Flynn, of Russell Street, Stockton-on-Tees, admitted engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and failing to surrender to court.