  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brute kicks girlfriend’s face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo

    Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced Flynn to four years behind bars with an additional year on license, saying: “You have relevant prior convictions.”

    Brute kicks girlfriend's face as she found her ex more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A thug subjected his girlfriend to a terrifying assault after she said she found her former boyfriend more attractive than footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Ross Flynn, the accused, slammed her after a conversation came up about the Portuguese Manchester United striker when the couple got home after a night out.

    The victim, who said she did not find the heart-throb, who captains his national team, attractive, suffered a series of painful blows.

    Newcastle Crown Court docket heard Flynn, who has now been branded a “very prime possibility” to long term companions, used to be arrested and launched on bail however attacked the similar girl once more not up to two months later.

    Prosecutor Omar Ahmad mentioned that the pair started living together from Last February as soon as they got together.

    According to mirror.co.uk report, “She describes a violent and volatile relationship,” Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said. She states throughout the relationship the defendant was extremely controlling and angry.

    “When she would go out drinking with the defendant, she would have to be aware of who she was talking with or he would get extremely angry and accuse her of cheating.”

    The report further stated, the court heard after a night at the pub on June 14 the couple were watching football videos when Flynn asked, “Are you more attracted to Cristiano Ronaldo or your ex-partner?”

    The 31-year-old became angry when the victim replied saying her deceased ex and punched her to the left side of her jaw.

    Ahmad added: “She felt three or four extremely hard punches to the back of the head causing immediate pain.” The defendant said, “Shut the f*** up and get to sleep or you know what will happen.”

    The victim contacted police and told them during a conversation, which was captured on body video as she sat bruised and upset on the bed: “He asked who is more handsome, Cristiano Ronaldo or your ex.”

    “My ex before him committed suicide and I said that I don’t find Cristiano Ronaldo attractive, so I said my ex. He started hitting me. He said, "how dare you say that your ex is more handsome than Cristiano Ronaldo, that means I’m not more handsome than your ex.”

    Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced Flynn to four years behind bars with an additional year on license, saying: “You have relevant prior convictions.”

    The victim suffered a fracture and deviation to her nasal bone as well as bruising, cuts, and swelling.

    Flynn, of Russell Street, Stockton-on-Tees, admitted engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and failing to surrender to court.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare-dnm

    Liverpool teen loses nipples after freezing it off with two cans of Lynx for a dare

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending lockdown party

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App offers healthier food choices gcw

    UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

    UK PM Boris Johnson under fire after bring your own booze email surfaces gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson under fire after 'bring your own booze' email surfaces

    Former UK PM Tony Blair is now Sir Tony with Queen Knighthood joins top royal order gcw

    Former UK PM Tony Blair is now 'Sir Tony' with Queen's Knighthood, joins top royal order

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever' RCB

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever'

    Stupid son of a b...: US President Joe Biden caught using hot-mic expletive at Fox reporter's inflation query-dnm

    ‘Stupid son of a …’: US President Joe Biden caught using hot-mic expletive at Fox reporter’s inflation query

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs - ADT

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs

    Here what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation RCB

    Here's what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation

    Facebook parent Meta to build world's fastest supercomputer to process data-dnm

    Facebook parent Meta to build world’s fastest supercomputer to process data

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon