'Will keep pursuing zero-tolerance to terror...' India on Abdul Rehman Makki being added to UN terrorist list

In response to a media query, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council's ISIL and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed."

Hours after the United Nations designated Hafiz Saeed's kin Abdul Rehman Makki as a 'Global Terrorist', India on Tuesday welcomed the move and termed sanctioning as an effective tool to curb threats from terrorist organisations and dismantle their infrastructure in the region.

Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation, he said, adding that India remains committed to pursuing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

The UN has sanctioned him as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. The Sanctions Committee cited his involvement in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), as among the reasons for his terrorist designation.

A joint proposal by India and the United States to list Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council in June 2022 was skittled by China, which had put a hold on the proposal. The hold was part of Beijing's attempt to shield its all-weather friend Pakistan.

Born in Bahawalpur in the Punjab Province of Pakistan, Makki has already been branded as a terrorist by the United States. Besides being the deputy chief of LeT, Makki also heads the political affairs wing of JUD/LET and is a member of JUD's Daawati (proselytisation) and Markazi (Central) teams. He has also served as head of LeT's foreign relations department and member of its Shura (governing body).



According to the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee said Makki was associated with ISIL or Al-Qaeda for participating in the planning, preparing, facilitating, financing and perpetrating acts of terrorism of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The Pakistan Government arrested Makki on May 15, 2019, and placed him under house arrest in Lahore. In 2020, a Pakistani court convicted Makki of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison. A terror dossier provided to the United Nations by the Indian authorities names him as involved in the 2008 Rampur Attack and the December 22, 2000 storming of the Red Fort, among other attacks.

