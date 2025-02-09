Valentine's week shocker: UP man throws sweets at girl for rejecting proposal in Amroha; FIR filed (WATCH)

A shocking incident in Amroha’s Gajraula area saw a man misbehaving with a girl after she rejected his proposal. He threw sweets, abused, and slapped her. The viral video sparked outrage, leading to an FIR. The police assured strict action, highlighting concerns over women's safety.

Published: Feb 9, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

A shocking incident from the Gajraula area of Amroha has surfaced, where a young man publicly misbehaved with a girl after she rejected his proposal. The disturbing act was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage.  

The viral video shows the accused offering sweets to the girl on Valentine’s Propose Day (February 8). When she refused, he threw sweets at her and hit her with the box. He then verbally abused her and slapped her on the head while his friend recorded the entire act. After humiliating her, the accused and his friends left the spot in a car, leaving the girl in tears. 

Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video

As the video spread on social media, angry locals and netizens demanded strict action. The police swiftly responded by registering an FIR against the accused. Officials confirmed that the youth had been harassing the victim for some time.  

"The Inspector-in-Charge of Gajraula Police Station has been directed to take legal action, and we are working on arresting the accused," police authorities stated.  The incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety and the need for stricter measures against harassment. Authorities have assured that tough action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. 

