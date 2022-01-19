  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party

    The BJP will contest the elections in the key state in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, party president JP Nadda said in a press conference on Wednesday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP party president JP Nadda addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

    “NDA allies are contesting together just like we did in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. We have had a detailed discussion with both of the parties in the past few days,” BJP national president JP Nadda said.

    “Today a big change is being seen in UP under the leadership of Modi ji and due to the tireless efforts of Yogi ji. Be it education, connectivity, investment, everywhere work has been done on a large scale,” Nadda said further during the address.

    The announcement on part of the saffron camp was made following the conclusion of a BJP central election committee (CEC) meeting with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, UP CM Yogi Adityanth, BJP national chief JP Nadda, Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad attending it earlier in the day.

    State president of Apna Dal Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj had reached Delhi on Tuesday to hold the final round of meeting with the BJP top brass for seat-sharing in upcoming polls. Apna Dal president Anupriya Patel and Ashish Patel had also attended the meeting, according to news agency ANI.

    Last week, BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates for the first and second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls that are scheduled to be held on February 10 and 14.

    Uttar Pradesh elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies are slated to be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, ‘focus on BJP forming govt’

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27

    UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim’s family rejects Congress ticket

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, ‘focus on BJP forming govt’

    Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain

    Congress loan waiver promise exposed: Rajasthan farmer's land auctioned off; family contemplates suicide

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

