UP Election 2022: BJP's state-of-the-art media center being built in Varanasi to monitor poll preparations

The media center is being prepared on the lines of a war room, in which TV, WiFi and Internet as well as laptop and computer facilities will be available.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s media center is being built in a hotel in Cantonment area of Varanasi. According to Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi, the party’s media center would be equipped with a studio, TV, Wi-Fi and computer facilities at Hotel de Paris located in the Cantonment area.

BJP Kashi region president Mahesh Chand Srivastava on Monday along with national spokesperson KK Sharma inspected the media center and also held a meeting with the party workers. On the occasion, Kashi region president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said that this time the Legislative Assembly elections will be held amidst all the restrictions due to Covid-19. We have to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission completely and the arrangements will be as per the protocols.

Srivastava said the media center will monitor the election related preparations of 71 assemblies under Kashi region as well as other assemblies of Purvanchal region. He suggested that a studio should also be made at the media center so that debates on electronic media could be facilitated.

BJP national spokesperson KK Sharma said the media in-charges of all the 16 organisational districts of Kashi region will be connected with the media center and necessary guidelines will also be issued to them from time to time. UP co-media in-charge Dharmendra Singh said public welfare schemes and achievements of the central and state governments would be displayed at the media center through big hoardings.

On the occasion, Regional Minister Rakesh Sharma, co-media in-charge of the area, Santosh Solapurkar, Shailendra Mishra, Ganpati Yadav etc. were also present.

The Election Commission of India declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.