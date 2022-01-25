Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Punjab Congress has released a new social media video in which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is portrayed as the superhero 'Thor,' with the hashtag "Congress hi aeyigi." The video is based on a moment from the Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Infinity War,' which is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Avengers.

Faces of Charanjit Singh Channi, Rahul Gandhi, and Navjot Singh Sidhu are placed on characters from the films 'Thor,' 'Bruce Banner,' and 'Captain America.' It also features the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Thanos' and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal placed on the face of 'aliens.'

The video shows Channi as 'Thor' coming to the rescue of his fellow Avengers from an extraterrestrial onslaught and finally defeating the 'aliens'. Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister who founded his political party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), are also shown as vicious aliens in the video. "We will do whatever it takes to reclaim our beloved state from the clutches of bad elements working against the interests of Punjab and its people," the Punjab Congress said in a tweet accompanying the video.

We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people. #CongressHiAyegi pic.twitter.com/6lVxqkN4VC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 24, 2022

In the sand mining case, the party posted the video amid allegations levelled against CM Channi by his predecessor, Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majthia. Meanwhile, Punjab will hold a single-phase election on February 20, with results expected on March 10.

