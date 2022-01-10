Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end, cases to decline by mid-March: IIT Kanpur professor

According to early statistics, cases (nationally) will peak by the end of this month and are expected to exceed second wave figures, according to Agrawal. The climb is particularly steep since the top is approaching very quickly.

Amid an increase of COVID-19 infections across the country, IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal predicted on Monday that the peak of the virus would reach the country by the end of January. He also indicated that viral cases would outnumber those documented during the second wave. He further stated that the number of illnesses would drop dramatically and end by March. According to early statistics, cases (nationally) will peak by the end of this month and are expected to exceed second wave figures, according to Agrawal. The climb is particularly steep since the top is approaching very quickly.

He predicted that the decrease would be equally sharp and that if the peak occurs in January, the wave will be finished by the middle of March. According to the IIT Kanpur professor, although Delhi now reports more than 22,000 instances per day, the national capital will record about 40,000 cases at its peak, which is predicted to occur in mid-January. He added that cases in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata are expected to peak around the middle of this month, maybe within the next few days. However, by the end of this month, this wave will have passed through these cities.

He stated that election rallies might spread the virus "It is incorrect to attribute the spread solely to election rallies. There are many phenomena known as the spreading, and election rallies are only one. And anyone who believes that just eliminating election rallies would stop the spread is mistaken." Together with other scholars, Professor Agrawal operates the SUTRA computer model in the country, which follows the COVID-19 curve.

Also Read | Coronavirus: India logs 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 12.6% spike from Sunday; Omicron tally at 4,033

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's daily positive rate to 13.29 per cent.

So far, 4,033 instances of the coronavirus Omicron strain have been recorded.

Also Read | India rolls out 'precaution' vaccine doses of COVID-19 from January 10