    Coronavirus: India logs 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 12.6% spike from Sunday; Omicron tally at 4,033

    First Published Jan 10, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    The active cases stand at 7,23,619 and the total recovery tally rose to 3,45,00,172, according to the Ministry of Health data.

    India on Monday saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with a 12.6% higher rate of infections than Sunday. The total caseload has jumped to 3,57,07,727. The total death toll rose to 4,83,936 with 146 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health data.

    Of the total 4,033 cases of Omicron variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.
     

    The active cases stand at 7,23,619 with an increase of 1,33,008 cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 46,569 patients have recovered, taking the total recovery tally to 3,45,00,172 across the country. The active cases account for 2.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 96.62 per cent, the ministry said.

    The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have crossed 151.94 crore. 

