  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai submerged as downpour brings state to standstill, three dead; IMD issues red alert

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Chennai and three adjoining districts -- Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet following the downpour that came after record-breaking rains crippled the capital in November.

    Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai submerged as downpour brings state to standstill, three dead; IMD issues red alert-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 9:08 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Chennai: A red alert has been issued for Chennai and three adjoining districts after heavy rainfall, totally unpredicted, flooded, inundated homes and roads, and killed 3 people on Thursday bringing the state to a standstill.

    Several areas in Chennai and its suburbs witnessed inundating roads and causing traffic congestion. State minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said three people died in rain-related electrocutions in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

    The minister requested people not to step out in the night, assuring that the situation will improve by Friday morning. The deceased included a 70-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, all from Chennai.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Chennai and three adjoining districts -- Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet following the downpour that came after record-breaking rains crippled the capital in November.

    Also read: Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    The weather stations in Chennai’s MRC Nagar and Nungambakkam recorded 200 mm and 160 mm of rainfall in a span of a few hours up to 8 pm, according to IMD. For December, this is the highest rainfall recorded within 24 hours after 110 mm was recorded on December 13, 2016. The all-time record for December in Chennai, according to IMD’s data, is 290 mm recorded on December 2, 2015.

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas of the city and its neighbourhood for the next 48 hours.

    “Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31˚C and 24˚C respectively,” the RMC said in its weather bulletin.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Security forces avenge Zewan bus attack, terrorists gunned down; active militants count in Kashmir below 200-dnm

    Security forces avenge Zewan bus attack, terrorists gunned down; active terrorists count in Kashmir below 200

    Chinese maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    China maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    Mumbai New Year's eve alert: Friday leave of all policemen cancelled over terror threat

    Mumbai New Year's eve alert: Friday leave of all policemen cancelled over terror threat

    Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

    Odisha CM directs officials to use relief fund to take care of center run by Missionaries of Charity

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India - ADT

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India

    Recent Stories

    Here where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video RCB

    Here's where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video

    South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    Security forces avenge Zewan bus attack, terrorists gunned down; active militants count in Kashmir below 200-dnm

    Security forces avenge Zewan bus attack, terrorists gunned down; active terrorists count in Kashmir below 200

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa? RCB

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa?

    Round up 2021 yearend special Indian armed forces broke barriers

    Round-up 2021: The year Indian armed forces broke barriers

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon