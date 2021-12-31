Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai submerged as downpour brings state to standstill, three dead; IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Chennai and three adjoining districts -- Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet following the downpour that came after record-breaking rains crippled the capital in November.

Chennai: A red alert has been issued for Chennai and three adjoining districts after heavy rainfall, totally unpredicted, flooded, inundated homes and roads, and killed 3 people on Thursday bringing the state to a standstill.

Several areas in Chennai and its suburbs witnessed inundating roads and causing traffic congestion. State minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said three people died in rain-related electrocutions in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The minister requested people not to step out in the night, assuring that the situation will improve by Friday morning. The deceased included a 70-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, all from Chennai.

The weather stations in Chennai’s MRC Nagar and Nungambakkam recorded 200 mm and 160 mm of rainfall in a span of a few hours up to 8 pm, according to IMD. For December, this is the highest rainfall recorded within 24 hours after 110 mm was recorded on December 13, 2016. The all-time record for December in Chennai, according to IMD’s data, is 290 mm recorded on December 2, 2015.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas of the city and its neighbourhood for the next 48 hours.

“Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31˚C and 24˚C respectively,” the RMC said in its weather bulletin.