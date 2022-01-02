Supreme Court to revert to virtual hearings from January 3 amid rising COVID-19 cases

According to an official statement, Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 fresh Covid cases and the positivity rate zoomed to 4.59%.

Amid rise in Omicron cases in the national capital, the Supreme Court has decided to revert to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 for two weeks. A circular issued by the top court said physical hearings before the court stands suspended for two weeks and shall be through virtual mode only.

“It is hereby notified for the information of the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant (COVID-19), the competent authority has been pleased to direct that modified standard operating procedure (SOP) notified on 07.10.2021 for physical hearing (with hybrid option) before hon'ble courts will remain suspended for the present,” the apex court said in a circular.

“All hearings before the hon'ble courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from 03.01.2022 shall be through virtual mode only,” it added.

Meanwhile, in a massive surge, Delhi on Sunday recorded 3,194 fresh Covid cases, the highest single day rise since May 20, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 4.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department.

Earlier during the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people not to panic as most patients are asymptomatic and have very mild symptoms even though the capital is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of daily cases and active cases of coronavirus.

The surge in Omicron variant of coronavirus cases which is more transmissible than the Delta strain, have triggered an alarm across the country. The Delta strain was responsible for the deadly second wave of infections in the country in April-May this year when lakhs of people succumbed to the disease and the healthcare system was pushed to the verge of collapse.