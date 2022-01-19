Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022

According to the IB’s input, the banned Khalistani organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) is in the process of carrying out a terrorist attack on Republic Day.

New Delhi: Security personnel are on high alert in New Delhi as intelligence reports suggest a possible terror attack on January 26, Republic Day. According to reports, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has given inputs to the Delhi Police about the possibility of a terrorist attack on Republic Day.

There are indications that some VIPs are on the radar of terrorists planning attacks on the occasion of Republic Day.

According to the IB’s input, the banned Khalistani organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) is in the process of carrying out a terrorist attack on Republic Day. The organisation is likely to attack India Gate and Red Fort by placing explosives in a car. According to the agency’s input, SFJ may repeat hoisting the religious flag at Red Fort like last year.

Explosives brought from Pakistan

Intelligence Bureau claimed that terrorists had brought explosives from Pakistan to India. The IED found in Ghazipur Mandi was part of the plan. The agency doubts that SFJ may carry out a similar attack on the lines of the Jammu airport drone in Delhi. Drones are being said to attack the parade route or behind it.

Delhi to be declared anti-drone zone from January 20

Delhi Police has declared the capital an anti-drone zone from January 20. Under this, drones, paragliders, UAVs, small micro aircraft, and air balloons are banned from flying in Delhi. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the anti-drone system in Delhi would remain in force till February 15.

With the SWOT team being active, the Delhi Police has ordered to increase vigilance and patrolling on the border area. At the same time, security has also been heightened at India Gate and crowded places. Mobile Police Control Room Van will also be used in the security system to take immediate action after identifying the suspects.