    Republic Day 2022: No chief guest from Central Asian countries due to COVID surge

    In honour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Republic Day celebrations will begin on January 23 rather than January 24.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    Due to an increase in instances of the novel COVID-19 variant Omicron around the globe, including India, no Central Asian heads of state will attend India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Last year, India sent official invitations to the heads of state of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan to attend the Republic Day festivities in New Delhi.

    "We will not have visits from Central Asian leaders because of COVID-19," diplomatic sources informed the media.  This year's Republic Day invitation cards include therapeutic seeds, according to numerous media sources. It can be sown in a flower pot or garden after the event. Around 1,000 drones will perform at the Beating the Retreat event to inspire the IIT-Delhi startup for the first time. India will be the fourth country to host a drone display, following China, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

    "Among those invited this year are construction workers, sanitation employees, front-line workers, and auto-rickshaw drivers. The goal is to provide an opportunity to everyone in society. The invitees must be properly vaccinated," according to authorities at the Union Ministry of Defence.

    The 600 young artists who will perform at Rajpath this year were chosen through a statewide competition called 'Vande Bharatam,' organised by the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Culture to promote participation from all across the country to recognise excellent dancers.

    In honour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Republic Day celebrations will begin on January 23 rather than January 24. Notably, according to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded nearly 2.3 lakh COVID-19 cases and 310 deaths in the previous 24 hours. The daily positive rate is more than 14% 

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    Goa Election 2022: Turncoat Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute as Congress releases 3rd list of candidates

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress

    Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: Identity of Indians killed in UAE established, work on for repatriating bodies

    Goa Election 2022: Turncoat Michael Lobo to contest from Calangute as Congress releases 3rd list of candidates

    UP Election 2022: Azad Samaj Party to contest solo after ruling out alliance with SP; talks on with Congress

    Vivo to donate 100 phones, cash scholarships to support education of under-privileged children

    IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise scalps KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi in early-bird picks

    Bengaluru to Indore to Kochi: Meet the Nurturing Neighbourhoods challenge winners

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Do not lose hope' - AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann's first words (WATCH)

    Punjab Election 2022: After ED raids on CM Channi's nephew, Congress says not afraid of usual BJP tactics

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

