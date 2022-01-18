Republic Day 2022: No chief guest from Central Asian countries due to COVID surge

Due to an increase in instances of the novel COVID-19 variant Omicron around the globe, including India, no Central Asian heads of state will attend India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Last year, India sent official invitations to the heads of state of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan to attend the Republic Day festivities in New Delhi.

"We will not have visits from Central Asian leaders because of COVID-19," diplomatic sources informed the media. This year's Republic Day invitation cards include therapeutic seeds, according to numerous media sources. It can be sown in a flower pot or garden after the event. Around 1,000 drones will perform at the Beating the Retreat event to inspire the IIT-Delhi startup for the first time. India will be the fourth country to host a drone display, following China, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

"Among those invited this year are construction workers, sanitation employees, front-line workers, and auto-rickshaw drivers. The goal is to provide an opportunity to everyone in society. The invitees must be properly vaccinated," according to authorities at the Union Ministry of Defence.

The 600 young artists who will perform at Rajpath this year were chosen through a statewide competition called 'Vande Bharatam,' organised by the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Culture to promote participation from all across the country to recognise excellent dancers.

In honour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Republic Day celebrations will begin on January 23 rather than January 24. Notably, according to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded nearly 2.3 lakh COVID-19 cases and 310 deaths in the previous 24 hours. The daily positive rate is more than 14%

