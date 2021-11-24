Revealed: China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

Beijing has prepared a plan to adopt 'One Village One Friend' to counter the anti-China feelings across Nepal. Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has also increased its footprint in the country.

In a development that may trigger alarm bells in New Delhi, it is learnt that China and Pakistan have ramped up their activities to counter the anti-Dragon sentiments in land-locked Nepal. As per the intelligence inputs, Beijing has prepared a plan to adopt 'One Village One Friend' to counter the anti-China feelings across the country.

Similarly, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has also increased its footprint in the country. The input suggests that several ISI officials posted at the Pakistan Embassy have visited madrassas and also attended sponsored Islamic programmes in Kathmandu.

Experts feel that it would have an impact on the local Muslim population and there could be a possibility that the sleeper cells might be on work in the Himalayan country. The 'One Village One Friend' initiative, launched by the Nepal-China Maitri Samaj, which will be launched in Kathmandu soon, is being funded by the Chinese embassy.

Under this initiative, one person from every village is being selected and given the training to publicise the role of China's contribution to Nepal’s growth and development. As per experts, the Chinese want to galvanise common Nepalese support in its favour. In parts of Nepal, people see China as a threat. So it wants to control the public perceptions, say experts.

On the economic front, the Chinese embassy has been providing funds to an NGO named the China Study Centre. The NGO has been tasked with presenting a study paper on the auto sector's fundamental parameters, including the sale analysis and the Nepalese preferences in buying Indian cars.

The worrying report comes even as Bangladesh, another neighbouring country of India, alleged meddling by Pakistan to destabilise the country. Bangladesh minister Hasan Ul-Inu, in a sensational claim, accused the Imran Khan government and the ISI of attempting to strengthen the roots of Islamic terrorism in Dhaka. This is not the first time that such claims have emerged. Local terror outfit Jamat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh cadre have been found to have received training in Pakistan. In fact, after the violence during the Durga Puja celebrations, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister M Hasan Mahmud had blamed pro-Pakistan elements as being behind it.

