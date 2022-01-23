Republic Day 2022: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

PM Modi stated on Friday that a colossal monument of the independence warrior will be erected at India Gate "as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a holographic statue of the renowned liberation warrior Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday. The Prime Minister's gesture will coincide with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birthday. PM Modi stated on Friday that a colossal monument of the independence warrior will be erected at India Gate "as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

In a tweet, the prime minister stated that an iconic statue would be erected at the helm of India Gate to honour India's great freedom warrior and his heroic sacrifice for the nation's independence.

"At a time when the whole nation is commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, I am pleased to announce that his big granite statue will be put at India Gate. This will be a sign of India's debt to him," PM Modi said on Twitter.

PM Modi went on to say, "Until the magnificent statue of Netaji Bose is finished, a holographic statue of him would be there at the same location. I plan to present the holographic statue on January 23, Netaji's birthday."

According to official sources, the granite monument would be 28 feet long and six feet broad, and its installation will be an instance of India "reclaiming" its history. Furthermore, the Bose family in Kolkata praised the Government of India's (GoI) decision to erect a monument of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate in honour of his 125th birthday.

