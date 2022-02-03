Rahul Gandhi gets a historical reminder of policy blunders on China

Rahul Gandhi's remarks were countered by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who sought to teach the Wayanad MP some lessons in history.

Hours after his fiery speech in Parliament during the debate on the President's address, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi continues to receive backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Among other issues, the Congress leader had claimed that the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha, accusing it of making massive blunders when it comes to foreign policy and consequently 'bringing China and Pakistan together'.

The remarks were countered by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who sought to teach the Wayanad MP some lessons in history.

Rahul had claimed that India's foreign policy had been to keep China and Pakistan separate, but that had been undone under the Narendra Modi government's tenure. Highlighting the border standoff, the Congress leader said it was evident that China had a plan which was playing out in Dokhlam and Ladakh.

Stating that India had done a massive blunder when it comes to dealing with China, Rahul said that the country needs to ensure that we can defend ourselves against the Chinese from whom we face a very serious threat.

Countering Rahul's claim on Twitter, Jaishankar reminded the Congress leader how in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China while the party was in power. He also cited the Congress government's mishandling of foreign policy that saw the Chinese build the Karakoram highway through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the 1970s.

He also asked Rahul about what the Congress government was oblivious about the China and Pakistan's proximity when the two countries had a close nuclear collaboration in the 1970s or when the work began on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started in 2013.

Taking a cue from Jaishankar, BJP leaders, in fact, demanded answers from Rahul Gandhi. They also accused the Congress leaders of undermining the country's interests with his opposition towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer