United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

Just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy had brought Pakistan and China closer, the United States rejected his remark and said that it would not endorse the remark.

In reply to a query, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, "I shall leave it to the Pakistanis and the People's Republic of China to speak about their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks."

On being asked about his reaction as why their old allies feel abandoned by the United States, Price said we have already stated that it is not needed for any country across the globe to select between the US and China.

'It is our intention to provide choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like. And we think the partnership with the United States conveys a series of advantages that countries typically would not find when it comes to the sorts of partnerships that -- partnerships -- may be the wrong term; the sorts of relationships that the PRC has sought to -- has sought to have around the world,' he added.

The spokesperson also stated that Islamabad is a strategic ally of Washington. We have an important relationship with the government in Islamabad, one that is valued across a number of fronts, he said.

Earlier, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar hit back at the former Congress President and stated that some history lessons are in order.

Taking a potshot at him, he tweeted within minutes of Rahul's speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He reminded the latter about how the Congress government had turned a blind eye in 1963 when Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. and in the 1970s when China built the Karakoram highway through PoK. he also reminded Rahul about the Congress foreign policy in 2013 when the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Rahul Gandhi was the first speaker from the opposition bench and accused the government of mishandling the foreign policy. He drew sharp reactions from the treasury bench. He stated in the Lower House that it has been the strategic goal of India to keep China and Pakistan apart but the government has brought them together in the last seven years.