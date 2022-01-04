PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new integrated airport terminal in Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the New Integrated Terminal Building at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport on Tuesday. After inaugurating the building, PM Modi took a tour of the new integrated terminal. He also initiated significant programs in the state, such as the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Vidyajyoti Schools' Project Mission 100.

While addressing the state's people, Prime Minister Modi said the previous government was corrupt because there was no development in the past. The earlier regimes never had the vision nor intention to develop the Tripura region. PM Modi said, "Poverty and backwardness were stuck with the fate of Tripura."

He further added that 21st century India would move forward by taking everyone along. The BJP government does not believe in "unbalanced development", "People of Tripura has seen this for decades."

PM Modi also spoke about improving connectivity in the state. He stated that Tripura is improving its connectivity using the HIRA paradigm, which stands for H (highway), I (internet wat), R (railway), and A (Airways).

He said a double engine government means a united effort towards prosperity, and their government does not believe and differentiate in the act of solutions.

The double engine government is unrivaled in terms of resource management, sensitivity to people's issues, and raising people's ambitions.

In the latest past, only 5.7 per cent of the total population in the state was able to get drinking water. Now, 50 per cent of the population is covered. Once the Thoubal multi-purpose dam is completed, further projects in the Tamenglong area will be developed, and under the state's 'double-engine' government, 100% of the population will soon have access to portable water. He also discussed the benefits granted to farmers and free medical treatments and medications to the needy.