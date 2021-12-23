  • Facebook
    PM Modi to launch 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crore in Varanasi today

    According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the groundwork for 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon, Varanasi.

    PM Modi to launch 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crore in Varanasi today
    Team Newsable
    Varanasi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 9:15 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones and launch 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crores in his Lok Sabha seat of Varanasi on Thursday, giving his Bharatiya Janata Party a big boost ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the groundwork for 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park. The dairy, which will be built on 30 acres of land, would cost around Rs 475 crores and will have a capacity of 5 lakh gallons of milk per day.

    It was stated that this would enhance the rural economy and benefit farmers in the region by providing new options. In addition, the Prime Minister would digitally transfer a Rs 35 crore incentive to the bank accounts of around 1.7 lakh milk farmers linked with Banas Dairy. According to the announcement, the Prime Minister will also lay the groundwork for a biogas-powered electricity production facility for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar, Varanasi. It will be a significant step toward achieving energy self-sufficiency at the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant.

    PM Modi will introduce a website and logo for the Milk Product Conformity Assessment Scheme, which was created by the Bureau of Indian Standards with the help of the National Dairy Development Board.

    Also Read | PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

    PM Modi will also lay the basis for a number of city development initiatives, including six projects for the reconstruction of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, and the installation of sophisticated surveillance cameras in 720 sites as part of the Smart City Mission. In education, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Union Education Ministry's Inter-University Centre for Teachers Education, which cost roughly Rs 107 crore and a Teachers Education Centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, which cost more than Rs 7 crore.

    The Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will open a Rs 130 crore facility that includes a doctors' dorm, a nurses' hostel, and a shelter house in the health sector. PM Modi would establish a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital in Bhadrasi. He will also lay the foundation.
     

