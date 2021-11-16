PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway; IAF aircraft to touch down

The Indian Air Force will also perform an airshow on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway, which will allow Indian Air Force fighter jets to land and take off in an emergency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the 340.8-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district today to improve the economic growth of eastern UP. PM Modi will land in a C-130J Super Hercules cargo plane on the Purvanchal Expressway. The PM will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at roughly 1.30 p.m., amid significant security precautions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the ceremony on Monday and some stunning images of the road. The venue has been saffron-coloured, and the airstrip and divider have also been adorned.

The Indian Air Force will also perform an airshow on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway, which will allow Indian Air Force fighter jets to land and take off in an emergency. The airshow will feature Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, and AN-32 aircraft. The 340.8-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway begins in Chaudsarai village on the Lucknow-Sultanpur route (NH-731) and ends in Hydaria village on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The Expressway is six lanes wide and may be extended to eight lanes in the future. It is believed to have cost around Rs 22,500 crore to build. It would connect Lucknow, the state capital, with the eastern regions and the main towns of Prayagraj and Varanasi. Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur are among the districts it goes through. Through the Agra-Lucknow and Yamuna Expressways, this Expressway would connect eastern UP with the national capital of Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the groundwork for the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh in July 2018.

