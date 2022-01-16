  • Facebook
    India completes 1 year of vaccine drive: Great strength to fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also shared a graphical chart showing how India's vaccination drive began and managed to administer more than 150 crore doses in a year's time.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    India has successfully completed one year of its vaccination drive as it battles the third wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. So far, the country has successfully administered a total of 156.76 crore vaccine doses. According to Health Ministry officials, over 92 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

    Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Today the world’s largest vaccination campaign completes one year. Started under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with everyone’s efforts, today, it is the most successful vaccination campaign in the world. I congratulate all the health workers, scientists and countrymen.”

    Mansukh Mandaviya also shared a graphical chart showing how India’s vaccination drive began and managed to administer more than 150 crore doses in a year’s time.

    “Have a look at the journey of #1YearOfVaccineDrive, that gives glimpses of the nation’s collective fight against #COVID19 under the visionary and inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji,” he tweeted.

    PM Modi took to Twitter and hailed the efforts of each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive.

    The Centre will issue a postal stamp on Sunday afternoon to mark the completion of one year of the inoculation drive.

    BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said India has led the fight against Covid on a 1-year nationwide vaccination drive.

    The drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

    Vaccination of all people aged over 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the inoculation drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. 

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
