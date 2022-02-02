PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022

After the budget was tabled on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi turned to Twitter and wrote, "Tomorrow, February 2, at 11 a.m., I will speak about today's people-friendly and progressive Budget. Participate in the programme."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country on Wednesday at around 11 am, according to reports. PM Modi's address comes a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget to Parliament.

According to ANI, the Prime Minister will discuss the Union Budget 2022 during his presentation. According to sources close to the situation, preparations are already begun. According to reports, LED displays have been erected up around the country, enabling people to listen to the Prime Minister's speech.

According to sources, PM Modi is anticipated to emphasise that the Central government is committed to ensuring the well-being of all citizens across all sectors of society and that the Union budget reflects that commitment. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget. Modi stated in his post-Budget speech that the Union Budget is full of chances for increased infrastructure, investment, development, and job creation.

PM Modi's speech comes as five states prepare to go to the elections next month. Uttar Pradesh will hold a seven-phase assembly election beginning February 10, Manipur will hold a two-phase election beginning February 27, and Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand will hold polls on February 14. Manipur will go to the polls on February 27 and March 3, coinciding with the fifth and sixth phases of the Uttar Pradesh election. On March 10, all votes will be counted in all states.

