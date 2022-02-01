  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: '30% Tax', 'Middle Class' trends on social media after FM Sitharaman's speech

    As the Union Budget 2022-23 was presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, here are some lighter reactions and memes about Budget 2022. Take a look: 

    Budget 2022 30 per cent tax middle class trends on social media after FM Sitharaman s speech gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 3:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The outpouring of dissatisfaction on social media was obvious when the Union Budget 2022 failed to include any tax breaks for the salaried class. Individual taxpayers, who account for almost 35-40% of direct tax collections, had hoped for some income tax relief to help offset the economic harm caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, when delivering the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any income tax rates or slabs adjustments.

    Meanwhile, the Union Budget 2022 proposes that the transfer of bitcoin or other virtual assets be taxed at 30%. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, no deductions would be permitted save for acquisition costs, and no transaction losses will be allowed to be carried forward.

    Take a look at the reactions, memes shared by netizens on social media: 

    This time, Sitharaman's budget address lasted just 92 minutes, making it her shortest ever. Her 2020 address garnered headlines for being the longest in Indian history, spanning around 2 hours and 40 minutes. This year's budget will be made available via an app named "Union Budget Mobile App." Last year, the app was launched to enable Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public with easy access to Budget information.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Big expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Also Read | Budget 2022: No change in Income Tax slabs for tax paying individuals, tax rates announced

    Also Read | Budget 2022: Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget

     

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Danish Siddiqui's family says anti-CAA protest book Hum Dekhenge had no authorisation to use his name-dnm

    Danish Siddiqui’s family says anti-CAA protest book ‘Hum Dekhenge’ had no authorisation to use his name

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    PM Modi's Youtube followers highest among global political leaders with 100 lakh subscribers - ADT

    PM Modi's Youtube followers highest among global political leaders with 100 lakh subscribers

    India records 167059 new COVID cases positivity rate drops to 11 dot 69 per cent gcw

    India records 1,67,059 new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 11.69%

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-Minister, Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang joins AAP along with sons-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-Minister, Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang joins AAP along with sons

    Recent Stories

    Danish Siddiqui's family says anti-CAA protest book Hum Dekhenge had no authorisation to use his name-dnm

    Danish Siddiqui’s family says anti-CAA protest book ‘Hum Dekhenge’ had no authorisation to use his name

    Budget 2022 Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget gcw

    Budget 2022: Take a look what gets cheaper and costlier in this budget

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    India ramps up defence budget to Rs 5.25 lakh crore; 25 per cent meant for R&D

    Budget 2022: M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget!, says Rahul Gandhi; how Opposition leaders reacted-dnm

    Budget 2022: M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!, says Rahul Gandhi; how Opposition leaders reacted

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2