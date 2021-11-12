  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know about Alok Sharma, Agra-born UK minister who chaired COP26 summit

    Alok Sharma initially held the office of COP26 president and Johnson's cabinet secretary for business, energy, and industrial policy.

    Know about Alok Sharma Agra born UK minister who chaired COP26 summit gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Alok Sharma was barely a household name in Britain, let alone the rest of the world. He was nominated to lead the United Nations climate negotiations, coming to a close in Glasgow. But, with the future of the world at stake, the COP26 president has had to emerge from the shadows to stand in a blindingly bright spotlight for the past two weeks, attempting to reconcile incompatible demands. Reflecting on his career, the self-effacing former UK business secretary remarked on Thursday that "No Drama Sharma" is a nickname he's earned. Sharma does not have Obama's oratory skills, nor does his employer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, nominate him to lead the COP26 process with the UN in February 2020.

    Even though this occurred just as the coronavirus epidemic began to sweep the world, the 54-year-old politician has maintained a gruelling globetrotting itinerary in the months running up to Glasgow. Sharma has worked to establish personal ties with minor island governments and more powerful economies by visiting China and his own country of India, two of the most vocal opponents of an ambitious accord. Delegates have praised him for his balanced leadership. Nonetheless, Sharma has been plagued by allegations that Johnson should have picked a more powerful figure to the key climate role.

    Also Read | 'Last, best hope to keep 1.5C in reach,' says COP26 summit chief Alok Sharma

    Sharma initially held the office of COP26 president and Johnson's cabinet secretary for business, energy, and industrial policy. The dual-hat arrangement drew accusations that Johnson was not taking the COP process seriously enough, and Sharma finally took up the post-full-time in January of this year. Sharma was born in the Taj Mahal city of Agra in 1967, and his parents relocated five years later to Reading, a commuter-belt town west of London. Like his more well-known colleague, finance minister Rishi Sunak, Sharma took the MPs' oath of loyalty over the Hindu Bhagavad Gita.

    In 2010, he became an MP for Johnson's Conservatives, holding a seat in wealthy Reading after being urged by his Swedish wife to explore a career in politics. Sharma had several subordinate government jobs until being appointed to the cabinet-level position of international development minister in July 2019, when Johnson entered office. He was one of the few "Remainer" MPs retained by Johnson after fighting for Britain to remain in the EU, but he has seen a safe pair of hands and went on to support the prime minister's harsh Brexit policy.

    Also Read | COP26 climate summit urges automakers to go for complete electrification

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Queen Elizabeth to step back public appearances amid health scare Who will be stepping in her shoes gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II to step back from public appearances amid health scare; Who will be stepping in her shoes?

    Video Icon
    Britain becomes first country to approve Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment pill-dnm

    Britain becomes first country to approve Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment pill

    Video Icon
    UK study reveals Delta variant can be easily transmitted by vaccinated people gcw

    UK study reveals Delta variant can be easily transmitted by vaccinated people

    Video Icon
    To boost tourism, UK offers cheaper COVID test to vaccinated travellers gcw

    To boost tourism, UK offers cheaper COVID test to vaccinated travellers

    Video Icon
    UK Police charge 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali with murder of British lawmaker David Amess-dnm

    UK Police charge 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali with murder of British lawmaker David Amess

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases gcw

    Kerala government issues guidelines as state reports 13 Norovirus cases

    Video Icon
    Sushmita Sen to return to OTT again? Read details here drb

    Sushmita Sen to return to OTT again? Read details here

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pollution board issues advisory asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as AQI worsens gcw

    Delhi: Pollution board issues advisory; asks offices to decrease vehicular movement as air quality decreases

    Video Icon
    Johnson Johnson world largest pharmaceutical company to split into two companies gcw

    Johnson & Johnson, world's largest pharmaceutical company, to split into two companies

    Video Icon
    Delhi riots case 4 charged with murder criminal conspiracy calls it calculated attack gcw

    Delhi riots case: 4 charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, calls it 'calculated attack'

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon