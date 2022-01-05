  • Facebook
    No Nikah if it involves music, dance and DJ in Kashmir Valley's Mankote

    Clerics warned that Nikah or Namaz-e-Janaza would not take place if any family wishes to play music during weddings

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mankote, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
    Islamic clerics in the Valley's Poonch district issued a fatwa prohibiting the use of music, DJs, and drums during weddings. In Mankote, clerics cautioned that if any family wanted to play music during marriages, Nikah or Namaz-e-janaza would not occur.

    In an interview with a media channel, BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi explained why the party would not issue a fatwa to guarantee that the children of Jammu and Kashmir 'drop firearms and take up computers,' obtain an education and earn well. He questioned why they have an issue with folks who work as DJs and earn a living. This issue has caused several disputes and brought numerous concerns about the valley's various challenges.

    So yet, no party leader has commented on the fatwa issued in the Kashmir valley. This is not the first time such an occurrence has occurred; the same thing happened in Uttar Pradesh earlier. Many such events have occurred recently in various sections of the region. Many complaints from various sections of the state were received last year. Shortly after, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board released an 11-point resolution letter to prevent social problems. Immediately, Islamic authorities stated that if the groom requested dowry from the bride's family, the wedding festivities would also be restricted, including playing music or using fireworks during the wedding ceremony.

    Clerics in the Uttar Pradesh Deoband area have stated that they will boycott weddings if music and dancing are taking place and a DJ plays music that they believe is against Islam.

    While speaking to ANI, city Qazi Mufti Azhar Hussain stated that if music and dancing occur before the nikah function and the qazi is uninformed, it is a different storey.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
