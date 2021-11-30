  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No case of Omicron in India so far, taking all possible precautions: Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

    Amid growing concerns over new Covid-19 variant Omicron in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (November 30) said in Rajya Sabha that no cases of Omicron has been recorded in the country so far.

    No case of Omicron in India so far, taking all possible precautions: Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 2:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a big relief, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said no case of Covid-19 variant Omicron has been reported in India. On the raising concern of the newly detected Covid-19 variant, which is believed to be more contagious than any other variant in the past, Mandaviya addressing in the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday assured that the government is taking all possible precautions including screening of international passengers at airports and doing genome sequencing.

    “This new variant has been found in 14 countries. There is no case of Omicron in India yet. We are taking all possible precautions and doing genome sequencing as well”, the Health Minister said.

    A PTI report last Thursday stated that the Centre has asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new Covid-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

    Also read: Coronavirus: India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%

    Amidst the Omicron variant scare, India recorded 6,990 new cases and 190 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). India has recorded the lowest number of coronavirus cases in 551 days.

    A week ago, the World Health Organization had classified the latest variant -- B.1.1.529 of SARS-CoV-2 virus -- as Omicron, a ‘Variant of Concern’ (VOC), which hints it could be more contagious, more virulent or more skilled at evading public health measures, vaccines and therapeutics.

    According to WHO, Omicron has more than 30 mutations which makes it highly transmissible, and more data is awaited to identify its effect on the vaccine efficacy. While many countries have put up travel restrictions and bans on flights from several African countries, India has mandated special measures for travellers including quarantine and RT-PCR tests.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Parag Agrawal? Twitter's youngest CEO in S&P 500 and IIT-Bombay graduate-dnm

    Who is Parag Agrawal? Twitter’s youngest CEO in S&P 500 and IIT-Bombay graduate

    NIA begins investigating Manipur ambush case that that killed Assam Rifles CO, his family, 4 soldiers-dnm

    NIA begins investigating Manipur ambush case that that killed Assam Rifles CO, his family, 4 soldiers

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate secret meeting between Param Bir, Sachin Waze-ycb

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze's statement-dnm

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze’s statement

    Recent Stories

    Who is Parag Agrawal? Twitter's youngest CEO in S&P 500 and IIT-Bombay graduate-dnm

    Who is Parag Agrawal? Twitter’s youngest CEO in S&P 500 and IIT-Bombay graduate

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures) RCB

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures)

    NIA begins investigating Manipur ambush case that that killed Assam Rifles CO, his family, 4 soldiers-dnm

    NIA begins investigating Manipur ambush case that that killed Assam Rifles CO, his family, 4 soldiers

    Mallika Dua father veterna journalist Vinod Dua shifted to ICU drb

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua 'extremely critical and fragile' says daughter Mallika

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon