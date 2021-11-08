  • Facebook
    Mumbai: Ambani’s Antilia under threat again? Security heightened after receiving fresh threat

    According to the police, the control room received a call from a cab driver after he overheard two suspicious persons who were reportedly collecting certain information on Antilia.
     

    Mumbai Security heightened outside Ambani's Antilia after receiving fresh threat-dnm
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 8:24 PM IST
    Amid a potential fresh threat, security outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia has been beefed up, after Mumbai Police received a tip-off from a taxi driver regarding suspicious people with bags.

    According to the police, the control room received a call from a cab driver after he overheard two suspicious persons who were reportedly collecting certain information on Antilia. "We received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag asked for Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia; recording his statement. DCP level rank officer monitoring the situation. Security heightened outside Antilia; CCTV footage also being checked," the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

    In February this year, a vehicle with explosives was found abandoned close to Antilia. The police later recovered gelatin sticks and a threatening note from inside the vehicle, along with a number plate of one of the vehicles owned by the Ambani family. The letter was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

    Also read: Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Row over drugs case of NCB officer's sister-in-law

    When police traced the SUV, it was linked to a man named Mansukh Hiren who was murdered a few days after the incident.

    Hiren’s kin alleged that dismissed Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze was associated with the family for long before the car was found outside Ambani’s house and that the car was in Waze’s possession for months before it was returned to Hiren and went missing the same day. Investigations into the case led to unravelling of a larger extortion conspiracy allegedly hatched by police officer Sachin Waze and others. Waze was later arrested by the NIA.

    Meanwhile, the security scare comes days after Reliance Industries Ltd clarified Mukesh Ambani has no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

