Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

The government statement comes on the day journalists took out a protest against the continuing ban on the media coverage of Parliament proceedings

Days after the international non-profit Reporters Without Borders released the World Press Freedom Index 2021 report that kept India at 142 positions among the 180 countries, the government has outrightly rejected the finding and said that it is questionable and non-transparent. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed Parliament that 'the government has come across reports carrying the survey of World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

However, the minister further said, the government does not agree to the conclusion drawn by the organisation for various reasons, including very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology that is questionable and non-transparent, lack of clear definition of press freedom, etc. Thakur further stated that the government is committed to ensuring the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. India was ranked 142 last year too after it had consistently slid down from 133 in 2016 and 140 in 2019.

The minister's statement comes on the day journalists took out a protest against the continuing government ban on the media coverage of Parliament proceedings. Backed by the Opposition parties, the journalists took to the streets with placards reiterating press freedom.

Among India's immediate neighbouring countries, the report places Nepal at 106, Sri Lanka at 127, Myanmar (before the coup) at 140, Pakistan at 145 and Bangladesh at 152. Norway emerged on top of the World Press Freedom Index 2021 followed by Finland and Denmark. Eritrea stood last among 180 countries. China ranked at 177, while North Korea at 179 and Turkmenistan at 178.

